Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NSSC. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.75.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

NSSC opened at $28.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average of $29.91. Napco Security Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.25.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $41.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,854,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,059,000 after buying an additional 925,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,559,000 after purchasing an additional 837,472 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,230,000 after purchasing an additional 721,575 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,136,000 after purchasing an additional 638,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,497,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Stories

