Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,285,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 358,323 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.47% of Nasdaq worth $113,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 346,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,481 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 63.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 26,880 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,918,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,629,000 after buying an additional 58,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 9.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 113,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after buying an additional 9,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Johan Torgeby purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $705,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,735.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDAQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Nasdaq

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $54.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.