Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stake Reduced by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB trimmed its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Natera were worth $9,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,690,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 473.1% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,478,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,072,000 after buying an additional 1,220,298 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Natera by 2,280.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,202,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Natera by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Natera by 444.0% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 707,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,265,000 after acquiring an additional 577,214 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NTRA stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $54.28. 258,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,661. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.18. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.17 and a 200-day moving average of $49.04.
In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $201,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 479,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,300,060.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $159,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $201,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,743 shares in the company, valued at $19,300,060.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,591 shares of company stock worth $1,590,587 in the last quarter. 9.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NTRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Natera from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.
