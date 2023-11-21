National Bankshares Analysts Give Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) a C$46.00 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$46.00 price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
AND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$49.86.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.
In other Andlauer Healthcare Group news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 10,000 shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.75, for a total transaction of C$427,455.00. In other news, Director Peter Jelley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.70, for a total transaction of C$774,000.00. Also, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.75, for a total transaction of C$427,455.00. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
