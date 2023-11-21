NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NatWest Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NatWest Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas raised NatWest Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC downgraded NatWest Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $363.33.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

NWG stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.95. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Analysts forecast that NatWest Group will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NatWest Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of NatWest Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 97,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

