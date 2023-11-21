Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NM opened at $2.24 on Friday. Navios Maritime has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a return on equity of 63.17% and a net margin of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $81.90 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Navios Maritime

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Navios Maritime by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,437 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Navios Maritime by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Navios Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Navios Maritime in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

