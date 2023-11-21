Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Navios Maritime Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NM opened at $2.24 on Friday. Navios Maritime has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82.
Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a return on equity of 63.17% and a net margin of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $81.90 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Navios Maritime
Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Navios Maritime
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- The most upgraded stocks in November have two things in common
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- Monday.com rocked earnings like it’s the weekend
- Stock Average Calculator
- Plan to own one retailer? Make it this one
Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.