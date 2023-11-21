Nervos Network Trading Down 10.2% Over Last Week (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $139.96 million and $3.32 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,928.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.40 or 0.00190633 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.63 or 0.00627235 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00010632 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.10 or 0.00444384 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00051655 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.35 or 0.00128214 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 43,664,537,185 coins and its circulating supply is 42,996,683,082 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.