Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB trimmed its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $111,786,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,094,000 after acquiring an additional 838,997 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $77,615,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.9% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,592,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,142,000 after acquiring an additional 692,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $45,384,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.46.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ NBIX traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $109.05. 119,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,074. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.13 and a 200 day moving average of $103.78. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.04 and a twelve month high of $129.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.40.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $550,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,418,891.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $550,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,697 shares in the company, valued at $22,418,891.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David W. Boyer sold 2,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $294,070.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,460 shares in the company, valued at $372,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,425 shares of company stock worth $1,826,659 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.