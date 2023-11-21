NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 444.4% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.08.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.66. 4,168,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,999,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.96 and its 200-day moving average is $67.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $88.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

