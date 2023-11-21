NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $238.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

NICE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of NICE from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on NICE from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. William Blair started coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NICE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $249.00.

NICE stock opened at $195.15 on Friday. NICE has a 1 year low of $149.54 and a 1 year high of $231.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.72.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $601.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.00 million. NICE had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 14.11%. NICE’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NICE will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Capital International Investors boosted its position in NICE by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,005,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,632,000 after buying an additional 45,605 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of NICE by 1.2% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,436,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,150,000 after acquiring an additional 16,513 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 193.7% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,265,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,170,000 after acquiring an additional 834,819 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in NICE by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,206,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 22.0% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,533,000 after buying an additional 206,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

