Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,633,654 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 423,654 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 1.3% of Northern Trust Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.84% of Tesla worth $6,971,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,065 shares of company stock worth $10,248,880. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $239.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $760.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.77.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.87.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

