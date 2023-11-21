Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,420,611 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 566,495 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.17% of TJX Companies worth $1,137,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,610,111 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,238,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,986 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 11.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,901,281 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,831,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862,540 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468,119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,891,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,632,900,000 after purchasing an additional 209,152 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after buying an additional 19,766,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,921 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,639 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.11.

TJX traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $88.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,118,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,024,225. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.88. The company has a market capitalization of $101.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.92 and a fifty-two week high of $93.78.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

