NULS (NULS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $20.87 Million

NULS (NULS) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. NULS has a market capitalization of $20.87 million and $768,803.20 worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000572 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NULS has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

NULS’s launch date was September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 125,503,001 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NULS is nuls.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

