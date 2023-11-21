Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. Has $14.20 Million Stock Holdings in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. boosted its stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,341,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 463,798 shares during the quarter. CarParts.com comprises 2.2% of Oaktop Capital Management II L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of CarParts.com worth $14,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 37.4% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 41.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 208,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 60,626 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 1,369.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 15,022 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CarParts.com by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,370,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 138,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CarParts.com from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

PRTS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.18. 40,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,061. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average is $4.13. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $7.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.85 million, a PE ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $166.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.73 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. On average, research analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

