Oasis Network Price Hits $0.0673 on Top Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $440.11 million and $31.73 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0673 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,957.02 or 0.05363903 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00057318 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00023825 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00013652 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00011679 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005144 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000360 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,267,493 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,542,267,493 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.07092056 USD and is down -2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $36,635,311.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.