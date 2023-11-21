OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd cut its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the quarter. Teradyne makes up 1.4% of OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TER. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 20.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 231.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2,285.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.20. 145,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,011. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $119.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.57.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $703.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.36 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Northland Securities raised shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

