OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000. NIO comprises about 1.2% of OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in NIO by 1,698.5% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 470,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after buying an additional 444,391 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 69.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,748,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,850 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 55.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 225,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 80,591 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,686,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,339,000 after purchasing an additional 32,521 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 433.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 112,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 91,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

NIO Price Performance

NYSE NIO traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $7.46. The stock had a trading volume of 11,098,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,318,418. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average of $9.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 94.92% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

NIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NIO from $13.90 to $19.20 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NIO from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $16.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.68.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

