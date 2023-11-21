OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd Purchases Shares of 34,500 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,107,000. QUALCOMM accounts for 4.7% of OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $77,924,211,000 after buying an additional 653,933,180 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.85.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $3.59 on Tuesday, hitting $125.92. 5,696,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,078,038. The firm has a market cap of $140.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $139.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,963 shares of company stock worth $5,377,298 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

