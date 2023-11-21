OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd Sells 48,599 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd decreased its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,901 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 48,599 shares during the quarter. SEA accounts for about 0.9% of OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SEA by 16.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,531 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of SEA by 120.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SEA by 204.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SEA by 135.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SE traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.47. 919,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,181,478. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.26. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $34.87 and a 1-year high of $88.84. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.38). SEA had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on SEA from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on SEA from $98.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on SEA from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

