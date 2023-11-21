Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Deuterium Capital Management LLC

Deuterium Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 100.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,608 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 2.5% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,026,000. Elgethun Capital Management acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $104,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in Oracle by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 195,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $23,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,457,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,838,790. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $78.06 and a one year high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $318.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.75 and a 200 day moving average of $111.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.