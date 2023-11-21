Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,082,186 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 872,032 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.67% of Oracle worth $2,153,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,963 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Edward Jones raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.23.

Oracle Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.88. 375,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,835,362. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.91. The firm has a market cap of $320.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

