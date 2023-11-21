Ordinals Price Tops $20.73 on Top Exchanges (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Over the last seven days, Ordinals has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ordinals token can now be bought for approximately $20.73 or 0.00056126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ordinals has a total market capitalization of $435.25 million and approximately $204.66 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ordinals Token Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals-BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 20.41624292 USD and is down -9.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $197,283,437.19 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

