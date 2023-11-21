Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on OESX

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

OESX opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.43. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 30,704 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 130.5% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 31,678 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.