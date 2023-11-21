Osaic Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,827,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756,379 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $77,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 102,614.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,138,120,000 after purchasing an additional 822,904,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523,127,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,070,214,000 after buying an additional 1,985,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AT&T by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,304,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,530,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,008 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its position in AT&T by 0.7% in the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 196,653,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,785,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,195 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,387,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,581,839,000 after purchasing an additional 530,478 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.22.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.