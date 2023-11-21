Osaic Holdings Inc. Buys 24,801 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,147,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,801 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $94,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 37,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 13,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VNQ opened at $79.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.38. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $94.53.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.