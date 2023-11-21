Osaic Holdings Inc. Buys 58,790 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 898,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,790 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.73% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $83,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $531,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $652,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 24.8% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period.

NOBL opened at $89.98 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.26 and its 200 day moving average is $91.49.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

