Osaic Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,147,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,043 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $110,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $95.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.97 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

