Osaic Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,596,031 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,115,894 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $128,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $36.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.55 and a 200 day moving average of $34.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $154.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.63%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

