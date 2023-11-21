Osaic Holdings Inc. Increases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,447 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of United Parcel Service worth $77,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,878,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 83,903.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,134,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $741,139,000 after buying an additional 4,129,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after buying an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $149.57 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

