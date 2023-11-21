Osaic Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,757,071 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,247,257 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $62,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth $695,100,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank cut Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $42.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.78 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

