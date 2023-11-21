Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 95.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,263 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ PANW traded up $2.96 on Tuesday, hitting $263.53. 1,874,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,622,834. The company has a market capitalization of $81.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.70. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $265.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,419,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total value of $170,696.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,017. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $42,637,820. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $268.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.