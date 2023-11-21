PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Hits New 12-Month High at $61.28

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.28 and last traded at $61.28, with a volume of 4317 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.99.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.13 and its 200 day moving average is $50.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.77%.

In other news, CFO Thomas C. Baker sold 2,500 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $133,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas C. Baker sold 2,500 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $133,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $281,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in PC Connection during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in PC Connection during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in PC Connection during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 62.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in PC Connection by 2,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 41.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

