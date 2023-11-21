PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Position Lessened by Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd

Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 365,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. PDD accounts for approximately 20.8% of Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in PDD were worth $25,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 33.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 587,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,638,000 after buying an additional 148,062 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 22.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 60.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 57,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 21,775 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in PDD by 0.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 780,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in PDD by 3.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 59,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PDD traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.32. 1,742,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,037,187. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $120.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $3.17. PDD had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PDD. CLSA increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $107.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. TheStreet raised shares of PDD from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PDD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.25.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

