Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.15

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.15 and last traded at $12.14, with a volume of 30446 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,190 ($14.89) to GBX 1,210 ($15.14) in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pearson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Pearson from GBX 900 ($11.26) to GBX 930 ($11.64) in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($12.51) to GBX 1,030 ($12.89) in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,027.50.

Get Pearson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pearson

Pearson Stock Up 1.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pearson

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 79.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 18,356 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Pearson during the third quarter worth about $107,000. 13D Management LLC boosted its stake in Pearson by 35.5% in the third quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 757,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after acquiring an additional 198,674 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pearson during the third quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pearson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.