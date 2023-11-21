PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PED opened at $0.86 on Friday. PEDEVCO has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.24.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). PEDEVCO had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PEDEVCO will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

