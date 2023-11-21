PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PENN. Craig Hallum downgraded PENN Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. PENN Entertainment has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $36.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.13.

In other PENN Entertainment news, CFO Felicia Hendrix purchased 11,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $250,140.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,919.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,452.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,741.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Felicia Hendrix bought 11,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $250,140.42. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,919.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 20,040.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2,528.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

