Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 23,757 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 684,014 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 23,757 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 3.2% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $162,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Visa by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 68,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,208,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 413.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,195,551 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $189,113,000 after buying an additional 3,378,172 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Visa by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 30,072 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,141,000 after buying an additional 17,593 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,300,609 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,021,308,000 after buying an additional 131,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 33,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,037,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,300 shares of company stock valued at $19,668,731 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $251.52. 1,033,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,011,186. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.13 and a 1 year high of $253.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.48 and its 200 day moving average is $236.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $468.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

