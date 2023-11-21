Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 132,208 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,243,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,208 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $19,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in AT&T by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $16.13. 2,441,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,478,809. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

