Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $10.92 Million Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,675 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $10,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter worth $1,404,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the third quarter worth $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.31. 149,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,734,993. The firm has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $153.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.56.

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

