Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $36.66 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,138 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 49,144 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors accounts for approximately 0.7% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of NXP Semiconductors worth $36,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 173.7% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 44,573 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after buying an additional 28,285 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 204,271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $41,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,910 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 14.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,154 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.2% during the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 8,124 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 23.0% during the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 80,300 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI traded down $3.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.69. 146,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,609. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $150.90 and a fifty-two week high of $225.57.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.