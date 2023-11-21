Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,781 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Akamai Technologies worth $18,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 178.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 524.7% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.72.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total value of $296,668.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,021.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total value of $296,668.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at $781,021.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,762 shares of company stock valued at $3,426,153. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.64. 53,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $112.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.42. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

