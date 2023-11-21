PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s 6th Largest Position

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,018,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.9% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.07% of PepsiCo worth $188,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 11,963.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 387.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,416,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,813,000 after buying an additional 2,714,861 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,809,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in PepsiCo by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 11,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $166.06. The company had a trading volume of 464,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,876,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.41. The company has a market cap of $228.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PEP

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.