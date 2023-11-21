Personal CFO Solutions LLC Lowers Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Hershey by 97,975.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,617 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $411,828,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth $382,212,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hershey by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,019 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Hershey from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stephens began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Argus cut their target price on Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.05.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,682 shares of company stock worth $953,275. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $193.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $183.74 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.76. The firm has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

