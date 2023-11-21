Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Has $105.29 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,143,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,257 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger makes up 3.7% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $105,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,158,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,873,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,896 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,728,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280,503 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 28,317,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,390,390,000 after purchasing an additional 925,143 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,347,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,241,319,000 after purchasing an additional 401,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,772,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $971,246,000 after purchasing an additional 819,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $52.46. 2,696,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,259,384. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.77.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $1,807,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 324,867 shares in the company, valued at $19,569,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $1,807,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 324,867 shares in the company, valued at $19,569,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,925 shares of company stock worth $6,794,479 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

