Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Has $66.22 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,527 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors accounts for approximately 2.3% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.13% of NXP Semiconductors worth $66,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $3.83 on Tuesday, hitting $199.51. 709,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,164,126. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $150.90 and a one year high of $225.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.88.

Read Our Latest Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.