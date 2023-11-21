Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Has $72.02 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,037 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.5% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $72,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its position in Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total value of $31,178.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,056.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,576 shares of company stock worth $23,425,367 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $137.84. The stock had a trading volume of 7,480,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,831,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.57 and a 1 year high of $142.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

