Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Invests $131,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 267 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $204,246,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 166.7% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. DA Davidson raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $608.86. 571,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,090,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $545.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $502.47. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $615.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.