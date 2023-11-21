Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Invests $131,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 267 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $204,246,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 166.7% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. DA Davidson raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.22.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Price Performance
ADBE stock traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $608.86. 571,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,090,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $545.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $502.47. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $615.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.33.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.
About Adobe
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Adobe
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Wynn Resorts has an ace up its sleeve
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Zoom Video Communications: A tech phoenix ready to rise
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- The only two airline stocks worth buying: One is a Goldman pick
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.