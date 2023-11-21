Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 1,654 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,966,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. TransUnion accounts for approximately 5.3% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.02% of TransUnion worth $154,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,101,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,806,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,824,000 after purchasing an additional 116,546 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,668,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,564 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,051,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,735,000 after purchasing an additional 108,183 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 13.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,578,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,276,000 after purchasing an additional 436,261 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In related news, Director Thomas L. Monahan purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.46 per share, with a total value of $103,428.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,819.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Linda Zukauckas purchased 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.62 per share, for a total transaction of $102,507.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,407.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas L. Monahan purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.46 per share, with a total value of $103,428.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,819.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,789 shares of company stock valued at $214,664 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransUnion Price Performance

TRU traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.44. 1,214,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,522. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $82.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $968.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRU. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on TransUnion from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TransUnion from $97.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on TransUnion from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TransUnion from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.93.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

