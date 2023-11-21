Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 494 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,122 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.31. 1,720,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,840,480. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.75 and its 200-day moving average is $111.91. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $318.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.23.

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

