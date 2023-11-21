Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Sells 20,046 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,296,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,046 shares during the period. Microchip Technology comprises 10.2% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.61% of Microchip Technology worth $295,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 96,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 38.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 37,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,551 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 19.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 435,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,069,000 after acquiring an additional 71,662 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 14.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 57,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 116.4% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.92. 800,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,819,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $67.69 and a 1-year high of $94.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.439 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MCHP

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.